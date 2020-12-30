Tomah Health workers get COVID-19 vaccine

Tomah Health emergency department nurse practitioner Laura Miller said she felt blessed to be the first employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
“First, it’s amazing that science has developed this vaccine and secondly, it is pretty awesome that Tomah Health has been able to acquire it for us as employees,” Miller, A.P.N.P., said before being inoculated Dec. 28.
Miller was one of 20 staff to get the Moderna vaccine during the first of a four-day staff vaccine clinic set up in the hospital’s first-floor classrooms.
“It means hope for the community. Hope that we are nearing the end of this awful pandemic,” Miller said.
As a member of the Tomah Health emergency services department, Miller described the daily COVID activity as "up and down."
“There are moments where it seems like things are improving and people are feeling we will find a point of normalcy soon and then another wave hits and we feel a bit more despair and hopeless, so having this vaccine will hopefully help lift spirits throughout the hospital and the community,” she said.
Todd Chapman, hospital pharmacy director, also received the vaccine and said the process has been interesting.
“Logistically there were some unknowns, so we worked hard to get those medications in-house and given to our staff,” Chapman said. “I think it shows that Tomah Health is just like any big institution within the state or country and we’re providing top quality care to our community and to our staff.”
Chapman said the hospital would most likely not receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“It is a momentous day,” said hospital chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN. “It is something that is probably once in a lifetime for us to see a brand-new vaccine given out to our employees.”
Certified registered nurse anesthetist Kimberly Tozer, CRNA, was the third employee to get the vaccine.
“I’m thrilled; very, very excited,” Tozer said. “It feels like a glimmer of hope. It feels like we’re doing something; we’re moving forward. I think there’s still a lot to go, but this feels like a step in the right direction.”
Tozer hoped by getting the vaccine it will help build confidence in the vaccine with the public.
“There’s been kind of this lack of confidence potentially in this vaccine, so hopefully by publicly telling people that I’ve had it, I feel fine; I didn’t have any adverse side effects, hopefully we can get the word out and people will feel more confident to get the vaccine themselves," Tozer said.
Tomah Health received 100 doses of the vaccine, which hospital clinical educator Emily Newbury BSN, RN, said will be used to vaccinate front-line employees, including staff in such departments as emergency, acute care, lab, imaging, pharmacy and housekeeping.
“It’s super exciting; hopefully this is our light at the end of the tunnel and can give us some hope for returning to normalcy in the future,” said Newbury, who administered the first dose of the vaccine to Miller.
Tomah Health staff has been categorized into three priority groups based on the probability of coming in contact with a patient with COVID-19. Tomah Health employs more than 400.
“Ideally everyone at Tomah Health will get this vaccine now through March or later. Hopefully we will get enough vaccine to be able to do that,” Newbury said.
Both Chapman and Myhre acknowledged Tomah Health employee health nurse Julie Anderson MSN, RN, for her efforts to coordinate the staff vaccine clinic while keeping employees informed on the process.
Myhre said until the vaccine is available to the public, residents should continue to be vigilant.
“Continuing to follow the recommendations of wearing a mask, social distancing, washing our hands, limiting interaction with others outside your home; there will come a time soon where we will be able to offer this to the community, and that will be a good day for everybody as well.”
