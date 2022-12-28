Tomah Health works to advance pediatric care in Wisconsin

Emergencies can happen at any time. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were nearly 53,000 pediatric ambulance runs in 2018. Many of those instances resulted in a child, or multiple children, being transported to their local emergency department.

To increase knowledge and readiness surrounding pediatric emergency care, Tomah Health recently committed to joining the Pediatric Readiness Program for Community Emergency Departments.

The Pediatric Readiness Program for Community Emergency Departments is a four-year project that will engage 20 community emergency departments in increasing pediatric readiness through the development, testing and refining of a Pediatric Readiness Implementation Guide.

The Pediatric Readiness Implementation Guide is founded on criteria established by the National Pediatric Readiness Assessment and will aid in allowing community emergency departments to provide quality, evidence-based pediatric emergency care.

“Children’s medical needs differ from those of adults and often require different equipment, protocols and approaches,” says Lorin Browne, DO., Pediatric Emergency Care Specialist at Children’s Wisconsin and principal investigator for the project. “By participating in this project, Tomah Health is committing to improving pediatric care in their emergency department and working toward the shared goal of making Wisconsin children the healthiest in the nation.”