Tomah Health's Love Light ceremony returns to virtual

For the second consecutive year, officials with the Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care programs have announced that its Love Light program will be held virtually.

Plans originally were made to hold an in-person event; however, due to continued high transmission rates and cases of COVID-19, the event has been changed.

“This year we need to remain safe while still honoring our loved ones and those people who need this type of service and support,” said Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg, MSN, RN. “It’s a beautiful ceremony and people really look forward to it and this year we need to continue that and be creative to still provide that opportunity to honor those people who are no longer here and people we miss.”

Stalsberg said the program will be videotaped and posted on social media and the hospital’s website the week of Dec. 13.

“I feel that the meaning will be there, and by honoring them and reading their names we will hear that and we will still get meaning out of that,” Stalsberg said. “It is a beautiful thing to light a tree and have that as a remembrance of all the people who are no longer with us.”

Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW, echoed the disappointment but added that Love Light continues to be a good way for people to remember family members and friends.

“With any holiday there are a lot of traditions and family gatherings and when we think about that sometimes the person missing was a huge piece to that so there’s a sense of emptiness and heightened emotions since there is a longing for that person no longer with us,” she said. “It comes down to the individual family. Some people try to incorporate some type of remembrance for that person, some people feel comfort in keeping the tradition of that individual or maybe they just light a candle as a family. Anything that truly brings a person comfort is what I would suggest that they really strive for because it is truly whatever that individual needs as part of their healing.”

Love Light donation forms are available at the Tomah Hospice Touch office at 601 Straw St., Molter’s Pharmacy, 701 E Clifton St, Medicine Shoppe, 300 Superior Ave., and online at tomahhealth.org. Forms must be returned to Hospice Touch by Tuesday, Nov. 30. In the past hundreds of names were read during the event.

The virtual event will also include names from residents in Juneau County instead of holding a planned program at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. Love Light donation forms are available at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Phillip’s Mauston Pharmacy, 123 State St., Mauston, and online at tomahhealth.org. Forms must be returned to the Tomah Hospice office, 601 Straw St., Tomah, by Nov. 30.

“It’s an important time for people to recognize and remember those people who are not here anymore, and I think people have really recognized that need even if held virtually,” Stalsberg added.

Additional information about the Tomah or Mauston program can be obtained by contacting the Hospice Touch Tomah office 608-374-0250.

