Tomah man arrested after police standoff at hotel

A Tomah man was arrested Friday following a standoff at a Monroe County hotel.
The Tomah Police Department was called to the Econo Lodge, 2005 N. Superior Ave., on Aug. 6 to assist in removing a individual refusing to vacate a hotel room. Officers spoke to Russell J. Clausen, 36, of Tomah through the locked door. Clausen refused to open the door, stating he was armed and wanted "officers to shoot him," according to a post on the Tomah Police Department Facebook page.
The Tomah police were familiar with Clausen and aware he was under supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Probation officers were contacted and a felony warrant was issued. The officers "chose not to force a physical interaction" as Clausen "only threatened law enforcement and was believed to be the sole occupant" of the room.
At approximately 1:12 p.m., Clausen left the hotel room and became locked out, with no visible weapon reported. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with Clausen, who stated he was armed with a .22 caliber pistol and "would kill officers if they attempted to arrest him."
Clausen partially barricaded himself in a stairwell and refused to comply with instructions, the release states. The area was secured and hotel patrons were removed from the premises for their safety and parking lots of two nearby businesses were blocked off. Additional law enforcement professionals were brought in to assist, including the Combined Tactical Unit and trained crisis negotiators.
Clausen periodically opened the door to the stairwell to tell officers to "shoot him" while keeping one hand hidden behind his back, "as if he was holding a weapon." After over an hour of negotiating, Clausen complied with the officers and was taken into custody without further incident. He was found not to have any weapon in his possession.
Clausen was given a mental health evaluation, the report says, and taken to the Monroe County Jail on felony charges of battery or threat to an officer of the court or law enforcement officer; failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take person into custody; Department of Corrections Warrant, and non-felony disorderly conduct.
Also assisting with the incident were the Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Monroe County 9-1-1 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Per Wisconsin Circuit Court Access records, Claussen has charges dating back to 2014 in Monroe County, including battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor.
