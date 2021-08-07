Tomah man arrested after police standoff at hotel

A Tomah man was arrested Friday following a standoff at a Monroe County hotel.

The Tomah Police Department was called to the Econo Lodge, 2005 N. Superior Ave., on Aug. 6 to assist in removing a individual refusing to vacate a hotel room. Officers spoke to Russell J. Clausen, 36, of Tomah through the locked door. Clausen refused to open the door, stating he was armed and wanted "officers to shoot him," according to a post on the Tomah Police Department Facebook page.

The Tomah police were familiar with Clausen and aware he was under supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Probation officers were contacted and a felony warrant was issued. The officers "chose not to force a physical interaction" as Clausen "only threatened law enforcement and was believed to be the sole occupant" of the room.

At approximately 1:12 p.m., Clausen left the hotel room and became locked out, with no visible weapon reported. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with Clausen, who stated he was armed with a .22 caliber pistol and "would kill officers if they attempted to arrest him."

