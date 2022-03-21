Tomah man arrested in Monroe County after high-speed chase

Monroe County police arrested a 48-year-old Tomah man Saturday after a high-speed chase on Hwy. 27.

Chad Raymond Weaver was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for sixth-offense drunk driving, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, police received a report about an impaired driver, later identified as Weaver, who fled La Crosse County police earlier in the evening and had entered Monroe County.

Weaver's vehicle was located by a Cashton Police Department officer around 10 p.m. The officer followed Weaver northbound from Cashton on Hwy. 27 before Weaver allegedly tried to flee the officer near Melvina. Police say Weaver reached a speed of 110 mph during the pursuit.

Weaver continued north into Leon, where police successfully deployed tire deflation spikes. Weaver continued to drive on deflated tires until striking a guardrail near Icon Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

Nobody was injured during the chase, which lasted about four minutes.

Weaver's most recent drunk driving conviction was from Monroe County in 2011.

