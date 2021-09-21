 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tomah man dead after factory accident

  • 0
Tomah ambulance

Tomah ambulance 

A 70-year-old man is dead after a work-related injury Sept. 17 at a Tomah manufacturing plant.

According to the Tomah Police Department, officers and Tomah Area Ambulance Service personnel responded to General Stamping and Metal Works after a report of a life-threatening injury at the plant. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released the name of the victim.

A spokesperson for the federal Occupational Safety and Health administration confirmed Tuesday that the agency is investigating the death. The spokesperson declined to release details but said OSHA normally completes investigations within six months.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Pack Shack' boat stands out

'Pack Shack' boat stands out

When we recently called out for “super fans,” Dennis Myers shared his “Pack Shack” boat house on the Black River next to the north side beach.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News