Tomah man dead after factory accident

A 70-year-old man is dead after a work-related injury Sept. 17 at a Tomah manufacturing plant.

According to the Tomah Police Department, officers and Tomah Area Ambulance Service personnel responded to General Stamping and Metal Works after a report of a life-threatening injury at the plant. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released the name of the victim.

A spokesperson for the federal Occupational Safety and Health administration confirmed Tuesday that the agency is investigating the death. The spokesperson declined to release details but said OSHA normally completes investigations within six months.

