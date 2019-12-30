Tomah man dies in one-vehicle crash
0 comments
breaking

Tomah man dies in one-vehicle crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Tomah man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash near Ontario.

Theron Haas, 42, was found dead at the scene.

The Monroe County sheriff’s department was alerted about 10:30 a.m. Monday about a crash on Hwy. 131 near Nisswa Road in rural Ontario.

A deputy had difficulty finding the vehicle, which had left the roadway and rolled down a hill.

Monroe County deputies were assisted by Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wilton Fire Department and Monroe County Medical Examiner.

The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate.

+10 Year in Review: Tribune photographer Peter Thomson shares his most memorable photos of 2019
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News