Tomah man dies in one-vehicle crash

A Tomah man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash near Ontario.
Theron Haas, 42, was found dead at the scene.
The Monroe County sheriff’s department was alerted about 10:30 a.m. Monday about a crash on Hwy. 131 near Nisswa Road in rural Ontario.
A deputy had difficulty finding the vehicle, which had left the roadway and rolled down a hill.
Monroe County deputies were assisted by Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wilton Fire Department and Monroe County Medical Examiner.
The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate.
