Hospice Touch of Tomah Memorial Hospital has scheduled a grief support series to help people who have lost a family member or friend.
A six-week group grief support and education series will be held each Tuesday from March 5 to April 9 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hospice / Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. in Tomah. Participants can choose either the morning or the afternoon times.
The same six-week group grief support and education series will be held each Tuesday from March 5 to April 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Hatch Memorial Library at 111 W. State St., Mauston.
Hospice officials say the series will help people cope with grief on a daily basis.
There is no charge for the program; however, officials are asking participants to register by calling Hospice Touch at (608) 374-0250 in Tomah by Feb. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.