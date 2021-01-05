Tomah Memorial Hospital introduces New Year's Day baby

Tomah Health welcomed its first baby of 2021 on Jan. 1, with Remi Nicole Leis born at 5:25 a.m. Friday.
Remi is the third child for Jessica Reimer and Cole Leis of Ontario, Wis. The newborn weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
As the first baby born in 2021, Remi's parents received a gift basket from Women’s Health Services at Tomah Health. Remi was one of two babies born at Tomah Health Jan. 1.
In 2020, a total of 252 babies were born at Tomah Health, including 127 girls and 125 boys.
Ryley was the most popular girl name in 2020, while the top boy name was three-way tie between Carson, Henry and Vincent.
