Tomah Memorial Hospital Vascular Surgeon Dr. John W. Robertson III will offer complimentary vein screenings in the hospital’s Specialty Clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the hospital, 321 Butts Ave.
Screenings will be held confidentially on a one-on-one basis during three sessions scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Participants are asked to bring or wear shorts or a skirt.
Advanced registration is required by calling 608-374-0229.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.