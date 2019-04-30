Try 3 months for $3

Tomah Memorial Hospital Vascular Surgeon Dr. John W. Robertson III will offer complimentary vein screenings in the hospital’s Specialty Clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the hospital, 321 Butts Ave.

Screenings will be held confidentially on a one-on-one basis during three sessions scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Participants are asked to bring or wear shorts or a skirt.

Advanced registration is required by calling 608-374-0229.

