Monroe County senior residents are invited to receive complimentary foot care during a foot care clinic at Tomah Memorial Hospital, 321 Butts Ave., Tomah, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25.
"Sole Providers" will be conducted by Viterbo graduate nurses who will trim, cut and clip nails, corns and calluses using state-of-the-art equipment. The clinic is supported by Viterbo University and the Tomah Memorial Hospital Foundation, which contributed $2,500 toward the event earlier this year.
Peripheral Artery Disease screening will also be available. There is no charge for the clinic, but appointments are required by calling 608-374-6617.
