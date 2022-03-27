Tomah native speaks during women's history celebration on USS Ronald Reagan

YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Hannah Proulx, from Tomah, Wisconsin, speaks during a Women’s History Month celebration on the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

This year’s event on March 18 highlighted accomplishments of women throughout history and in today’s world, and centered around the theme of “Women providing healing, promoting hope.”

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0