Tomah native speaks during women's history celebration on USS Ronald Reagan

In Photos: Fort McCoy and Volk Field through the years
Governor Scott McCallum salutes Sergeant First Class Charles Zehner of the Wisconsin National Guard Second battalion 127th infantry based in Appleton, Wis. before presenting him with the Battalion Level Supply Excellence Award 200 during proceedings at the Governor's Day Review at Fort McCoy.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Soldiers of the 1775th Military Police Company of the Michigan Army National Guard crawl under doors and windows while training at Fort McCoy's urban warfare complex. PETER THOMSON photo
PETER THOMSON
F-16 fighter jets fly over Fort McCoy during the Governor's Day Review ceremony.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The annual Red Dragon chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear training excercise was held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013, at Fort McCoy. Red Dragon is the Army Reserve's only CBRN training excercise. (Rory O'Driscoll/La Crosse Tribune)
Rory O'Driscoll
Staff Sgt. Aaron Brown, a member of the 458th Army Reserve Unit visits with his brother, Nick Brown, right, and his nephews, 2-week old Sawyer Brown and 14-month old Spencer Brown, at a send-off ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Onalaska, Wis. The 458th headed to Fort McCoy for training after the ceremony. PETER THOMSON photo
PETER THOMSON
Members of the 32nd Military Police Company are given a send off Tuesday, March 18, 2003 as they move on to Fort McCoy prior to overseas deployment. The noon hour event was at the Wisconsin National Guard Headquarters, 2400 Wright St., in Madison, Wis. Pvt. Courtney Pfad, 19, got support from her stepfather James Tsikretsis, left, and mother Karen Tsikretsis, of Fort Atkinson. WSJ photo/Joseph W. Jackson III PUBLISHED CAPTION 3-19-03 Courtney Pfad, 19, gets hugs Tuesday from her stepfather, James Tsikretsis, and her mother, Karyn Tsikretsis, before leaving Madison for Fort McCoy.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III
Members of the 37th engineers out of Fort Bragg, N.C., parachute out of a C130 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The division is on it's way to Nicaragua to build schools and health care clinics in Operation New Horizons. Erik Daily
ERIK DAILY
Soldiers from the 829th Engineer Company listen to speakers during their deployment ceremony at Fort McCoy. The Wisconsin National Guard soldiers were heading to Afganistan to tear down buildings and recover unused equipment from past deployments.
Erik Daily
Lt. Colonel Bryan Much, Commander of the Wisconsin National Guard 1st Battalion, 126th Field Artillery gives visitors to Fort McCoy an overview of the base during a tour of annual training exercises Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1999.
JIM SLOSIAREK
A sign warns motorists traveling at Fort McCoy that a tank crossing is approaching, Monday August 12, 2002 at Fort McCoy, Wis.
RON KUENSTLER
Sgt. 1st Class Paul Honek, with the 229th Engineer Company, assigns soldiers their stations at the firing range at Fort McCoy. PETER THOMSON photo
PETER THOMSON
Steve McQuaid, Darlington, Wis., and his fiance, Jacque Lauer, Wyocena, are reunited at Volk Field. 150 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 32nd Military Police Company returned from Iraq Friday, July 23, 2004, at Volk Field near Fort McCoy, Wis. WSJ/John Maniaci
JOHN MANIACI
Fort McCoy commander Col. Micheal R. Staszak. Dick Riniker photo
DICK RINIKER
Scott Wood, of Madison, kisses his wife, Megan Tellijohn, after being reunited. 150 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 32nd Military Police Company returned from Iraq Friday, July 23, 2004, at Volk Field near Fort McCoy, Wis.
JOHN MANIACI
Members of the 147th make their way to waiting families Wednesday September 10, 2003, most of the 205 member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 147 Command Aviation Battalion who deployed to Kuwait in March 2003 returned to Volk Field.
STEVE APPS
Friends and family wait for soldier from the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 32nd Military Police Company, returning from Iraq Friday, July 23, 2004, at Volk Field.
JOHN MANIACI
10-year old Tyler Brudos of DeSoto, Wis., sits atop a 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, complete with his dog tags and camouflaged face, while experiencing Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy
