Tomah nurse midwife excited for Uganda medical mission

Tomah nurse midwife Kathy Kett is excited about returning to Uganda for a medical mission to help expecting moms and teach staff about childbirth.

The widely known local provider is leaving March 16 for a monthlong mission to Africa through Loving One by One ministries at the organization’s 23-bed hospital in Graceland in the village of Luwunga in Central Uganda, southwest of the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

“I’m looking forward to getting back with the people who are really positive about what they were doing for the health of their community and being able to do what I love to do which is to be with birthing mothers," Kett said.

Last April, Kett spent about five weeks at the hospital delivering 20 babies and instructing nurses at the facility.

"It’s a great opportunity to be able to go and give and share," she said.

Kett said a highlight will be a planned groundbreaking for a birthing unit.

“It’s a big step to increase the size and the capabilities of the whole hospital because now they will have other rooms for other patients where they were doing birthing," she said.

Kett said the plans include two to three birthing rooms, laboring suites as well as a surgical suite and recovery area.

While communicable diseases, which account for over 50% of morbidity and mortality, dominate health conditions in Uganda, Kett said the COVID-19 pandemic has been declining.

“Nutrition is still an issue; getting enough nutrients to provide for growing a healthy baby," she said.

As was the case with her previous trip, Kett will take with her various donations, including a supply of infant resuscitators and mask airways donated by Tomah Health.

“The supplies that support infant resuscitation are very important because they have a limited supply that they reuse things that we look at as disposable and once you keep cleaning them they disintegrate quite rapidly," she said.

Kett said the supplies will also be used to provide the hands-on teaching to hospital staff.

After a 23-hour flight, Kett will meet up with Ken and Sherry Roberts who founded Loving One by One ministries in 2004. The ministry serves impoverished children and their families in Uganda by facilitating Christ-inspired physical, spiritual and educational changes in their lives.

“It’s so different when you can go and do something that is just out of your heart. ..." Kett said. “It fills me up.”

Even though her airfare to Uganda has nearly doubled since last year, Kett said the trip is much more than money.

“I don’t mind paying for myself to go, but I would really love to see the people there get the support, especially with building the new birthing unit,” Kett explained.

She encouraged anyone interested in learning how to help the mission to visit the Loving One by One website at lovingonebyone.org.

“They really appreciate what’s being done," she said. "Money that seems a little bit here goes a long way there.”

Kett said she would like to continue making the trip an annual event.

“What I enjoy most is the acceptance of the people there and their thankfulness for having anybody come and help them,” Kett said. “It’s just a very receptive community and with sweet people.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.