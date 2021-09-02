Tomah, Sparta businesses hope incentives will lure employees

TOMAH — People who drive along Townline Road and Industrial Avenue in Tomah are greeted with a string of signs asking for employees.
Toro is offering a $2,500 signing bonus.
Meca Sportswear touts a 401(K) plan and profit sharing.
Cardinal IG urges people to "apply within."
"It's dire," said Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Tina Thompson. "They don't have the ability to fill positions. People don't show up for interviews. They don't return phone calls."
The Walmart Distribution Center went one step further in the search for employees. In addition to yard signs and banners outside its Tomah grocery distribution facility, the company held a special hiring event Thursday. The company is looking to fill 100 jobs in Tomah to keep up with significant sales increases both in-store and online, said Walmart senior vice president Tim Cooper.
“Our grocery distribution centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers," Cooper said.
Cooper said wages for full-time hourly employees start at $20 per hour and can reach up to $24.50 based on position, shift and schedule. Positions include medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree.
Thompson said there's no reason for anyone to say he or she can't find a job.
"You can leave high school and get paid $20 with full benefits," Thompson said.
Heidi Prestwood, director of the Sparta Chamber of Commerce, said the workforce shortage impacts her own office.
"Our office needs people, and finding highly qualified people is really difficult," she said.
The problem isn't necessarily solved once an employee is hired. Prestwood said employers tell her about new employees who don't show up for the first day of work or aren't productive after they're hired.
"They look really good on paper, but when they come to do the work, it doesn't work out," Prestwood said.
Thompson believes the situation will get better after extended unemployment benefits expire Sept. 6 but said the labor shortage has multiple causes, including a large demographic of baby boomers exiting the workforce.
"I expect it to improve, but you have to remember there was a workforce shortage before this," she said.
Prestwood said employers are casting a wider net to find employees. The Sparta Chamber and 12 local businesses are hosting a job fair at Fort McCoy to attract military spouses into the workforce. She said employers have been hesitant to hire military spouses because they move often.
COLLECTION: Scenes from Fort McCoy activities
Education support
Run for Army
A group's visit
Commemorative Area Equipment Park
Ship simulator
Statue
Pine View
Tree City USA
Opening remarks
Shovels
Fishing
Fort McCoy
Agreement
Capt. Shaye Haver
Money raised
Training
Simulation building
Training
Remarks
Paramedic
New leader
Birthday run
Bosslift event
Role play
Training
"We're dipping into different pools of people," she said.
Thompson said the workforce shortage makes the workday more difficult for existing employees.
"Our employees are tired," she said. "They're burning both ends of the candle trying to keep up with demand and keep customers happy."
Prestwood hopes that younger workers, especially teenagers, are ready to pick up the slack. She said her 15-year-old son has a job and that all of his friends have employment.
"I feel the work ethic that's being instilled now will follow them their entire lives," she said.