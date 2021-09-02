Tomah, Sparta businesses hope incentives will lure employees

Thompson said there's no reason for anyone to say he or she can't find a job.

"You can leave high school and get paid $20 with full benefits," Thompson said.

Heidi Prestwood, director of the Sparta Chamber of Commerce, said the workforce shortage impacts her own office.

"Our office needs people, and finding highly qualified people is really difficult," she said.

The problem isn't necessarily solved once an employee is hired. Prestwood said employers tell her about new employees who don't show up for the first day of work or aren't productive after they're hired.

"They look really good on paper, but when they come to do the work, it doesn't work out," Prestwood said.

Thompson believes the situation will get better after extended unemployment benefits expire Sept. 6 but said the labor shortage has multiple causes, including a large demographic of baby boomers exiting the workforce.

"I expect it to improve, but you have to remember there was a workforce shortage before this," she said.