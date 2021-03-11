Tomah VA expands vaccine offerings for COVID-19

The Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center began administering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine this week under provisions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization.

“The Tomah VA Medical Center now offers this highly effective vaccine, in addition to the Moderna vaccine, as we continue to vaccinate more and more veterans,” said associate chief of pharmacy operations Dr. Bryan Prahl. “The one-dose Janssen vaccine will help us expand our reach with an ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care from the VA are eligible to get the vaccine when their facility has supply. Tomah VAMC is scheduling all enrolled veterans.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eligible veterans can schedule an appointment at the Tomah VA or a Community Based Outpatient Clinic in La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau or Owen by calling 1-800-872-8662, ext. 66274.

Veterans can receive the latest information on the VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.