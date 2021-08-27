Tomah VA faulted in patient's death

An inspector general for the Department of Veterans Affairs concluded that failure to prescribe a proper level of medication was among the factors that led to the death of a Tomah VA patient in 2019.

In a 65-page report titled "Mismanagement of a Patient at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Wisconsin," the inspector general faulted the treatment of a veteran who entered the Tomah VA's urgent care clinic after suffering a seizure related to alcohol withdrawal.

The report was initiated at the request of Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, after he was approached by constituents in February 2020. The report didn't release the patient's name, age or gender.

According to the report, the patient initiated primary care services at Tomah in spring 2008 and received intermittent health treatment from 2011 to 2018. The patient reportedly suffered from alcohol abuse disorder, anxiety, attention-deficit disorder, PTSD and sleep disturbance.

The events leading to the patient's death began in spring 2019, when the patient went to the Tomah VA's urgent care clinic. The patient reported drinking a half liter of vodka per day, but a blood draw ordered shortly after arrival failed to detect the presence of alcohol. The patient was admitted with an alcohol abuse diagnosis and resisted transfer to another facility.