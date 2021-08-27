Tomah VA faulted in patient's death

An inspector general for the Department of Veterans Affairs concluded that failure to prescribe a proper level of medication was among the factors that led to the death of a Tomah VA patient in 2019.
In a 65-page report titled "Mismanagement of a Patient at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Wisconsin," the inspector general faulted the treatment of a veteran who entered the Tomah VA's urgent care clinic after suffering a seizure related to alcohol withdrawal.
The report was initiated at the request of Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, after he was approached by constituents in February 2020. The report didn't release the patient's name, age or gender.
According to the report, the patient initiated primary care services at Tomah in spring 2008 and received intermittent health treatment from 2011 to 2018. The patient reportedly suffered from alcohol abuse disorder, anxiety, attention-deficit disorder, PTSD and sleep disturbance.
The events leading to the patient's death began in spring 2019, when the patient went to the Tomah VA's urgent care clinic. The patient reported drinking a half liter of vodka per day, but a blood draw ordered shortly after arrival failed to detect the presence of alcohol. The patient was admitted with an alcohol abuse diagnosis and resisted transfer to another facility.
The patient was given lorazepam and diazepam, and the patient's vitals were taken every four hours. A nurse assessed the patient's "Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment of Alcohol" scale at two, far below a score that indicates withdrawal symptoms. Three hours later, another nurse completed a CIWA that resulted in a score of 15, which indicates “severe withdrawal.”
On the second day, a nurse administered intramuscular haloperidol, and the admitting physician ordered staff to observe the patient continuously.
During the overnight hours in Tomah, staff determined the patient was suffering from delirium and placed the patient in four-point restraints. A consulting physician recommended the patient be transferred to another VA facility because Tomah didn't have the services to treat delirium triggered by alcohol withdrawal.
An hour later, a nurse reported the "patient went limb (sic)," and a physician began CPR. Non-VA emergency medical personnel arrived a short time later, and the patient's pulse returned. The paramedics performed an endotracheal intubation, and the patient was transported to a non-VA facility.
The patient was then taken to another VA facility, where treatment continued 22 days before a transfer to the facility's hospice unit. The patient died eight days later.
The death certificate says the cause of death was anoxic brain injury due alcohol abuse, cardiopulmonary arrest and delirium tremens. However, the inspector general reports "the most likely cause of the patient’s clinical deterioration was hypoxemia caused by cardiac arrest secondary to haloperidol administration."
The report concludes medical staff failed to administer a sufficient amount of medication to meet the patient's needs.
"The OIG did not substantiate staff over-sedated the patient," the report says. "To the contrary, the OIG found that the admitting and consulting inpatient physicians did not prescribe an adequate benzodiazepine medication regimen to address the patient’s delirium tremens effectively."
The report says "early and adequate benzodiazepine dosing may have halted progression of the patient’s alcohol withdrawal. Further, the physicians’ failure to treat the delirium tremens with adequate benzodiazepine dosing, review the patient’s abnormal electrocardiogram prior to haloperidol administration or transfer the patient to a higher level of care earlier likely contributed to the patient’s respiratory suppression and cardiac arrest."
The determination of under-medication is a sharp contrast to 2015, when the Tomah VA came under fire for over-prescribing opiates to patients. The Tomah VA director and a physician who became known as "Candy Man" lost their jobs during the ensuing investigation, and the Tomah VA has taken steps to revise its approach to the treatment of pain. In a written response, Tomah VA director Karen Long noted the facility's commitment to a "whole health system of care" that seeks alternatives to drug therapy.
The inspector general concluded nursing staff failed to complete all CIWAs during the patient's stay, "which may have contributed to an incomplete understanding of the patient’s alcohol withdrawal progression and an increased risk of an adverse clinical outcome."
Other findings of the inspector general:
- There was insufficient rationale to restrain the patient, and the restraints could have been avoided with proper medication.
- Nursing staff lacked training in applying restraints.
- There was inadequate communication with the patient's family.
Victoria Brahm, director of the Great Lakes Health System unit that oversees the Tomah facility, replied to the report Aug. 2. She the patient's insistence on being treated only in Tomah placed the staff in a difficult situation.
"At that point, there was a very tough decision to make. Instead of watching the veteran leave the facility against medical advice, the Tomah staff respected the veteran’s wishes to stay at the Tomah VAMC, where the veteran felt most comfortable despite the difficult situation it put them in," Brahm wrote. "This situation was suboptimal, but based upon the circumstances was considered in the best interest of the veteran at the time."
Brahm, who served as Tomah VA director after the opioid scandal, said that the report contains little information about the treatment the patient received after leaving Tomah.
"Focusing only on the short time the veteran was at Tomah VAMC does not reflect the complex and lengthy medical care this veteran was provided," Brahm wrote.
The inspector general issued 10 recommendations to upgrade procedures involving patients with alcohol withdrawal, use of restraints and notifying family members of patients. Long said the facility accepts eight of the 10 recommendations from the inspector general and concurs "in principle" with two others. She agreed with Brahm's assessment about the patient's admission to urgent care.
"The urgent care and medical providers were right to help this patient," Long said. "Despite widespread prior communication to veterans about the differences between an emergency department and urgent care, staff were still unable to convince this patient to seek a higher level of care. I am proud of the healthcare staff at Tomah who compassionately treated this patient even though the healthcare needs were more complex."
Long extended condolences to the family and said the impact of the patient's death was felt by the VA staff.
"We fully expected a positive recovery following care at the Tomah VAMC and grieve for this patient whom we had cared for over the previous 11 years," Long wrote. "As health care professionals, we find it difficult to accept the loss, especially as our staff were having invested in providing quality care during this complex admission."