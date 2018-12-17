Try 1 month for 99¢

Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center will hold an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the American Legion Post 52, 711 S. Sixth St. S.

Staff members from the Tomah VA Medical Center will  talk about the VA's compensated work therapy transitional residence program and veterans will be there to share their experiences. The organization hopes to answer more questions as it works to expand the program into the home of Dave and Barb Erickson on Farnam Street on La Crosse's South Side.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

