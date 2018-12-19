Representatives of the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center went through concerns brought up at the city’s public hearings one-by-one from security and parking to property value impacts and future plans for its proposed facility on La Crosse’s South Side.
Noreen Holmes, who lives just blocks away from the proposed facility at 3120 Farnam St., said after the presentation that it’s obvious the VA is serious about addressing neighbors’ concerns.
“They’re solving the problems. I don’t know what else we could ask for. It just seems like it’s a thoughtful process,” Holmes said.
Tomah VA Medical Center director Victoria Brahm and several staff members were on hand to answer questions at the open house, held at the La Crosse American Legion Post 52. They reiterated that the facility will have a 24/7 security staff member and strict rules barring firearms, alcohol and drugs, enforced by regular room inspections. If there was a behavioral problem, program manager Dan Hannan, who supervises the work therapy programs for the VA Medical Center, and Dave Curry, the care manager for the proposed La Crosse facility, would take care of it.
“We don’t anticipate there would be any issues, but any large issues Dave should be able fix real fast, and if he can’t, I can. If I can’t, we’ll go right up the chain,” Hannan said.
Curry will be at the facility daily and Hannan is only a phone call away.
“These veterans want to be a part of your community, and they want to prove themselves,” Hannan said.
Curry is experienced in addiction therapy and other areas, and will ensure participants continue their treatment, whether it includes meetings, individual therapy or peer counseling. He will also arrange community classes in the huge room in the center of the home, which currently houses a pool table and ping-pong table with plenty of space to spare.
Public affairs officer Matthew Gowan assured the audience that the Tomah VA will not expand the program to include more people or more space.
“It’s eight and we are good entirely with eight, so there’s no expansions of that. Additionally, we are not purchasing adjacent properties to expand off-street parking. That is totally off the table,” Gowan said.
He also gave a detailed parking plan, laying out seven off-street parking spaces and three additional spaces in the staff area of the VA’s River Valley Clinic, which is separate from where visitors to the clinic park, for a total of 10. However, he also stressed that historically, only 40 percent of participants in the program have had cars.
The Tomah VA would also be willing to look at landscaping options to improve privacy for neighbors, but, Gowan said, there won’t be a perfect solution because of how high the home sits.
Gowan provided a video tour of the home, showing that the two upstairs bedrooms face Farnam Street and the majority of the second floor windows are connected to the large community room in the center of the home to let light in, but are so tall people can’t actually see out them.
As far as a payment for municipal services, the VA’s general counsel would negotiate the terms with the city, but the federal entity would make some sort of payment in lieu of taxes.
Holmes said the program sounds wonderful, adding, “We should welcome them with open arms.”
The conditional-use permit needed for the facility to move forward will be back for city committees at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at La Crosse City Hall.
