Tomah VA selects Long as permanent director

Karen Long has been promoted as the new Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center director.

Long began as permanent director Feb. 14 after serving as acting director since February 2020. She will oversee the Tomah VA Medical Center and its four outpatient clinics in La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau and Owen.

The facilities provide care to more than 25,000 military veterans in 16 counties in West Central Wisconsin and two in Minnesota. She will lead an organization with an operating budget of $197 million and 1,400 employees.

Long has more than 20 years of nursing experience and 16 years with the VA. She held a series of nursing leadership roles at the Tomah VA before being named associate director of Patient Care Services in 2015.

She has a master’s degree in nursing leadership and management from Walden University in Minneapolis and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Viterbo University in La Crosse.

She has served as acting director since her predecessor, Victoria Brahm, was named as executive director of the VA’s Great Lakes Health Care System office in Westchester, Illinois. Brahm served as Tomah VA director from 2017-20.