The Tomah VA is hosting an event July 15 that will highlight toxic exposure, according to a press release.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of building 400 by the gymnasium at the Tomah VA Medical Center, is open to all area veterans, family members and caregivers, and the public. No registration is required.

Attendees can sign up for VA care and learn about toxic exposure, and a VA provider trained in providing toxic exposure screenings will also be available to screen veterans who are eligible for this screening, the release says.

“The more events Tomah VA can be a part of where we bring PACT Act information to veterans and the community, the more veterans will be served,” said Amanda Batchko, Tomah VA public affairs specialist and one of the coordinators of this event.