The Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center is hosting a PACT Act awareness and mini fair event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 to highlight toxic exposure. The event will be in front of building 400 next to the gymnasium at the VA.

The event is open to all area military veterans, family members and caregivers and the public. No registration is required.

Attendees can sign up for VA care and learn about toxic exposure. A VA provider trained in providing toxic exposure screenings will be available to screen veterans who are eligible for this screening.

“The more events Tomah VA can be a part of where we bring PACT Act information to veterans and the community, the more veterans will be served,” said Amanda Batchko, of Tomah VA public affairs. “We provide more knowledge and assistance to the veterans and their families when we bring in additional programs from VHA, VBA and our county Veterans Service Officers.”

The mini-fair portion of the event will include Veterans Benefits Administration representatives who answer questions about VA disability claims and benefits. County Veteran Service Officers will be available to meet with veterans to answer questions about benefits.

Other onsite resources include representatives from Tomah VA Mental Health and the Military2VA program, MyHealtheVet, HUD-VASH, Whole Health, Vet Center and PACT social work.

Lunch will be available, along with yard games and music from Behind the Curtain, a band comprised of veterans.

For more information about the PACT Act, go to https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits.