TOMAH — Natasha Normand can’t wait to ditch her rented storage shed.

“The majority of my belongings are still in storage,” she said. “I’ve had a storage shed since I was 18.”

That will soon change when Normand, her 5-year-old daughter, Aurora, their dog and all their stuff will have a new home.

Habitat for Humanity broke ground Monday in Tomah on a new house to be constructed at 428 W. Juneau St. The home is part of Habitat for Heroes, which builds homes for military veterans. Normand, a graduate of Chippewa Falls High School, is a disabled veteran who served in the Army from 2009-15, including a tour in Iraq. Kahya Fox, executive director for Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area, said housing is a particular challenge for female veterans. She said 50% are “housing cost burdened,” meaning at least 30% of their income is consumed by housing.

“When we asked what can we do for affordable housing in our communities, there was a huge resounding message that we got: We need to serve our veterans; we need to serve those who served us,” Fox said.

Normand will purchase the home from Habitat at 0% interest. In exchange, she’ll contribute at least 350 hours of “sweat equity” during the home’s construction.

She’ll get plenty of help. Fox said veterans provided much of the manpower for the first Habitat for Heroes home in La Crosse, where 75 veterans contributed 1,200 hours of volunteer work. Local veterans, including Normand’s fellow members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, attended the Tomah groundbreaking and pledged their assistance.

Normand looks forward to working on her new 1,400-square-foot home.

“When you work on something and build it yourself, you’re so much more proud of it,” Normand said.

Normand and her family aren’t the only beneficiaries. Until Habitat for Humanity stepped up, the property was an eyesore — a condemned house and a vehicle concealed by tall grass. Habitat for Humanity was able to purchase the property for $13,000 — the cost of demolition.

“Think of the neighbors next door,” said Anita Jensen, who worked with Monroe County Habitat for Humanity before it joined with La Crosse. “It will certainly add to the value of the neighborhood.”

The location works out well for Normand, who works for a truck repair shop in Tomah and receives medical care at the Tomah VA.

“My daughter and I are so ecstatic to be working with Habitat for Humanity,” she said. “I’m so excited for spring; it cannot come fast enough. It’s going to be permanent. It’s going to be mine.”

To volunteer on a Habitat for Humanity project, sign up on Habitat’s website at www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373. Fox said no construction experience is necessary, but Habitat requires that volunteers complete a short application and attend a one-hour volunteer orientation prior to signing up for shifts.