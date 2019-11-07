The Tomah 2019 Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tomah Veterans Memorial, 515 N. Superior Ave.
A Wisconsin Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter will provide a low-altitude flyover to start the ceremony.
You have free articles remaining.
Col. Jelora Coman of the National Guard will serve as emcee and the Tomah High School band will provide music and present honors along with the American Legion Color Guard and Firing Squad.
The Blackhawk helicopter will be on display from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Tomah National Guard Armory, 520 Mill St. The pilot and flight crew will be on hand to answer questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.