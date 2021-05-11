Tomah's inaugural Kindness Community Classic run/walk set for June 19

The Remembering Jesse Parker Run has been retired, but an event that shares its values is ready for takeoff.
Organizers of the Kindness Community Classic will conduct its inaugural run Saturday, June 19, at Tomah High School and Winnebago Park. The event will support many of the same causes funded by the Jesse Parker runs, but the nonprofit will operate under a new name with a new board of directors.
“We’re moving to a new name and a new event and maintaining the 10-year specialness of the Remembering Jesse Runs,” said board president and race director Scott Nicol.
Nicol helped organize and sustain Remembering Jesse Parker Inc. The charity was formed in memory of Jesse Parker, who died in a July 4, 2009, auto crash at age 17. The first Remembering Jesse Parker Run was held the following summer, and for the next 10 years, the race and related fundraisers collected more than $400,000 for charitable activities in Tomah and clean water projects abroad.
The Parker family decided to retire the event after 2019 but embraced a smooth transition to the new charity.
“The event had become such a part of the Tomah community, and with their blessing they said, ‘Go for it,’ ” Nicol said. “We didn’t have to start from scratch. We just had to go through a couple of hoops through the state to rename it.”
The first Kindness Community Classic was planned for June 2020 until COVID-19 struck. Despite the absence of an organized event, Nicol said the community still responded with $34,000 in donations. The money was distributed to 27 different charities that were local or had local ties, such as the Haiti Mission organized by a local church.
“We had no event our first year, but we still supported a lot of good things,” Nicol said.
The June 19 event is billed as a “celebration of community and caring.” Nicol said the biggest change from the Remembering Jesse Runs is the starting time. Instead of a morning event, it will start in the afternoon at 4 p.m. The traditional indoor pancake breakfast in the high school cafeteria is being replaced by outdoor brats and hot dogs, at least for the first year due to COVID-19.
The event starts at the high school track with two children’s runs followed by the adult walk/run, which follows a route along the Lemonweir River and Lake Tomah before finishing at Winnebago Park.
Nicol believes there was a desire to continue the type of charity launched by the Parker family.
“Because Tomah doesn’t have a defined public charity, this provides an avenue for people to give without writing 15 different checks,” Nicol said.
Nicol is joined on the board by wife, Dorothy, Sue Gasser and Jackie Flock. A characteristic Kindness Community inherited from Remembering Jesse Parker is its complete volunteer structure. Neither foundation has ever paid for staff or office space.
“We have no administrative expenses — that’s what makes this unique,” Nicol said. “Nobody gets paid a thing.”