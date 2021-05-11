Tomah's inaugural Kindness Community Classic run/walk set for June 19

The first Kindness Community Classic was planned for June 2020 until COVID-19 struck. Despite the absence of an organized event, Nicol said the community still responded with $34,000 in donations. The money was distributed to 27 different charities that were local or had local ties, such as the Haiti Mission organized by a local church.

“We had no event our first year, but we still supported a lot of good things,” Nicol said.

The June 19 event is billed as a “celebration of community and caring.” Nicol said the biggest change from the Remembering Jesse Runs is the starting time. Instead of a morning event, it will start in the afternoon at 4 p.m. The traditional indoor pancake breakfast in the high school cafeteria is being replaced by outdoor brats and hot dogs, at least for the first year due to COVID-19.

The event starts at the high school track with two children’s runs followed by the adult walk/run, which follows a route along the Lemonweir River and Lake Tomah before finishing at Winnebago Park.

Nicol believes there was a desire to continue the type of charity launched by the Parker family.

“Because Tomah doesn’t have a defined public charity, this provides an avenue for people to give without writing 15 different checks,” Nicol said.