George Fulford is easy to spot as he works amid some 500 tomato plants at the Kane Street Community Garden on La Crosse's North Side.
His tall-crown straw hat rises just above the head-high plants that are trained between double lines of twine woven between steel fence posts in the rows. He calls it the Florida Weave method and it takes him and other volunteers at the garden hours of tedious stringing to keep ahead of the vigorous plants during the summer using more than three miles of twine.
On a recent day, though, as tomato production reached its peak, George set a colorful table amid the greenery of the gardens that are located hard by the railroad tracks and George Street on the north side. A cluster of cup plants lofted their palm-size yellow blossoms as a backdrop to the round table filled with paper plates of red, yellow and gold tomato slices and a container of multi-colored cherry tomatoes.
George and other volunteers were to taste and evaluate the 11 varieties of slicing and paste tomatoes and four varieties of cherry tomatoes for flavor, appearance and on how the plants performed, part of of his methodical approach to raising the crop. Tomatoes are an important part of some 30,000 pounds of produce distributed free to those who come to help with the harvest or provided to area food programs by the nonprofit Hunger Task Force, which operates the garden.
Todd Huffman, garden coordinator, says about a quarter of the produce by weight is tomatoes. He defers to George on tomato management: "He's the tomato man."
One of the favorites among the tasters this year was the first-year planting of Amana Orange, an heirloom variety that produced a one-pound fruit with a rich flavor and silky texture, making it a candidate for a return to next year's garden.
Another was the so called paste variety Polish linguisa, which was deemed meaty enough to be used as a slicer if you can accept the elongated oval shape. It requires pickers to be patient since it has to be fully red to be at its best. A downside for the linguisa is that the fruit is susceptible to dropping if it is inadvertently bumped before it is fully ripe. Notes from the tasting event suggest the shape might be conducive to pairing with bacon in BLTs.
George, a retired physician's assistant, has been the volunteer tomato guru at the garden for six years. This year's effort will be cut a little short, however. due to a surgery that will require recuperation and physical therapy lasting beyond the end of tomato season.
So George is passing along to other volunteers his tips for the season-ending tasks such as collecting the hundreds of feet of drip irrigation lines (drag by the ends so they don't get tangled) or salvaging the string (10-foot lengths, clip here and here, he says pointing) so it can be used next year as trellis for non-tomato crops.
And there are a dozen heirloom plants that were donated late to the garden and are being pampered to get them to produce enough fruit before frost to see if they might be suitable for planting in the future. Some are in buckets that can be moved to the small hoop house to extend the season. "Please do judge the ripe fruits to see if we should grow more later," George said in written notes.
Even as the garden is showing its bounty, plans are being laid for next year's tomato patch, decisions guided by methods and records of a man in a tall straw hat and the best taste of summer on an August morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.