 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tommy Prine, son of legendary songwriter, to perform in region

  • 0
Tommy Prine

Tommy Prine, son of legendary songwriter John Prine, will perform Nov. 19 at Leo and Leona's in rural Bangor.

 Contributed photo

The youngest son of legendary songwriter John Prine is coming to the Driftless area.

Tommy Prine will play live in concert on Friday, Nov. 19, at Leo and Leona’s Dancehall. The show is being promoted by Broken Wrist Records, which features well-known local musicians Stacy Hanson (Red Sky Warning) and Andy Hughes (TUGG).

The watermark of Prine’s sound comes from his unique finger-picking style combined with soul-stirring songwriting. His songs pull inspiration from childhood adventures in the creek with his big brother, to losing his father at the beginning of the pandemic, falling in love, and everything in between.

Tommy is delighted to share the news that his debut album is finished (not yet released) and is proud to follow his dad’s example of bringing songs and smiles to music fans everywhere.

Advance tickets cost $20 and are available at brokenwristrecords.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News