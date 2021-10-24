Tommy Prine, son of legendary songwriter, to perform in region

The youngest son of legendary songwriter John Prine is coming to the Driftless area.

Tommy Prine will play live in concert on Friday, Nov. 19, at Leo and Leona’s Dancehall. The show is being promoted by Broken Wrist Records, which features well-known local musicians Stacy Hanson (Red Sky Warning) and Andy Hughes (TUGG).

The watermark of Prine’s sound comes from his unique finger-picking style combined with soul-stirring songwriting. His songs pull inspiration from childhood adventures in the creek with his big brother, to losing his father at the beginning of the pandemic, falling in love, and everything in between.

Tommy is delighted to share the news that his debut album is finished (not yet released) and is proud to follow his dad’s example of bringing songs and smiles to music fans everywhere.

Advance tickets cost $20 and are available at brokenwristrecords.com.

