Tonya Wagner named dean of Viterbo College of Business, Leadership, and Ethics

Tonya Wagner has been named the dean of the College of Business, Leadership, and Ethics at Viterbo University. She begins her new post Tuesday, July 6.

Wagner will oversee the university’s undergraduate and graduate business programs, the Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program, the Center for Professional Development, and the D.B. Reinhart Center for Ethics in Leadership.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Wagner to Viterbo University,” said Sara Cook, PhD, Viterbo vice president for academics. “Her passion and enthusiasm as a student-centered leader, her business and leadership experience, her strong connections with partners including Western Technical College, and her solid grounding in the humanities align perfectly with our strategic goals for the college and will serve our students with even more opportunities, growth, and success. Her vision for community engagement and innovation will enhance the impact of our programs.”