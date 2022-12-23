Top baby names in 2022 at Mayo: Emma and Levi

From 1880 to 1941, Emma was one of the top 100 U.S. names. It wasn’t until the mid-2010s that the name once again returned as one of the most admired names in the U.S. That popularity remains in the La Crosse region, where it was the most popular name for newborns in 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Emma was previously the top overall name for babies in 2012 and top female name for newborns at the Family Birthplace at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse in 2017. Emma, which means "whole" or "universal," has been in the top 5 choices for five of the last 10 years.

Emma is ranked 34th among names chosen for girls nationwide, according to BabyNames.com. Famous people with the name Emma include many A-list actresses, such as Emma (Emily) Stone, Emma Roberts, Emma Thompson and Emma Watson.

Rounding out the top girl names chosen for babies at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse are Violet and Wrenley, which tied for second. It's the first time those names have ever made it on the list. Evelyn, Elizabeth, Amelia and Kendall were close behind.

"It’s such an honor for our team to be selected to partner with each and every family for their birthing experience," says Rebecca Scarseth, D.O., Family Birthplace, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "We continue to strive to ensure a great experience for all. That hard work by our staff was recognized again this year as a 'Best Hospital for Maternity' by U.S. News & World Report. We look forward to 2023 and the planning for our new hospital and birthing center in 2024."

Levi was the pick for parents as the top boy's name at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse in 2022. Levi has been a popular name for babies delivered at Mayo Clinic Health System, finishing second and third in the past two years. Levi ranks 29th overall in the nation, according to BabyNames.com.

This year also marks the first time both Hudson and Benjamin made the list, finishing tied for second as the choice for boys. Noah and Asher were close behind.

Other noteworthy Family Birthplace statistics include:

• Of the babies born at Mayo Clinic Health System Family Birthplace in La Crosse, 51% were boys in 2022. Males have been more prevalent than females in five of the past six years in La Crosse.

• Thirteen sets of twins were delivered in 2022. That's up slightly from 10 sets of twins delivered in 2021.

• August was the busiest month for labor and delivery in 2022, with 11% of all births in the year — unseating November, which was the busiest month in 2021.

• The heaviest baby born in 2022 weighed 10 pounds, 11 ounces, and the longest baby was just over 22.4 inches.

• All baby names have special meaning to families. Here are a few new names that have different spellings or may be unique. They include Paysen, Astrid, Vidalia, Osiris, Minato, Osmany, Kulture, Jheyson and Bayn.

"It is always interesting to hear which names are popular each year," adds Dr. Scarseth. "Whether the name chosen is common or unique, every birth is special, and we appreciate all newborn parents who chose Mayo Clinic Health System to be a part of their birth experience."

If you're curious about the top baby names at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, check out this list of top names from 2013 to 2022:

The top baby names at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse by year are:

• 2022: Emma

• 2021: Layla

• 2020: Leo

• 2019: Charlotte

• 2018: Harper

• 2017: Henry

• 2016: Dominic

• 2015: William

• 2014: Ava and Jackson (tie)

• 2013: Ella

• 2012: Emma

• 2011: Caiden

• 2010: Lauren

• 2009: Isaac, Addison and Jackson (tie)

• 2008: Gavin

• 2007: Alexander

