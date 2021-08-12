Tornado skips through Monroe County; sheriff's office: two buildings destroyed

Joe and Carolyn Hansen had no idea a tornado was raging within yards of their home.

"(Carolyn) said, 'The barn's flat,' and I said, 'What?'" Joe Hansen said. "We didn't even get much wind at the house."

Such was the life of an EF1 tornado that hopped, skipped and jumped along a six-mile path through central Monroe County Wednesday. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that two buildings, a barn and the Norwalk Sportsmen's Club, were completely destroyed by a storm that struck the area around 1:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service at La Crosse estimated peak wind speeds at 105 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Hansens were lucky. They own property on both sides of Hwy. T in the town of Ridgeville, and their home on top of a hill was virtually untouched by the tornado. Their barn across the road appears to be a total loss.

"It's mostly storage stuff, lumber," Joe Hansen said as he assessed the damage Thursday morning. "It was an old barn."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the tornado first touched down at Hwy. T near Kingfisher Road. The next touchdown occurred near Hwy. U, where it left behind significant tree damage but no serious structural damage.