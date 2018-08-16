Gov. Scott Walker announced today The Toro Co. will expand its Tomah facility and plans to add 35 jobs.
The expansion will add 180,000 square feet to its facility, located near Interstates 90-94.
The state announced that Toro will receive state tax income-tax credits as part of the project.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has authorized up to $350,000 in state income-tax credits during the next four years. The actual amount of tax credits Toro will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment the company makes.
“Companies have a choice when they are looking to expand, and we’re pleased The Toro Co. has chosen to make this investment right here in Wisconsin,” Walker said in an announcement. “The new jobs and capital investment this project will bring to Tomah underscores Toro’s continued commitment to the state and our workforce.”
In addition to the expansion, the governor’s office states that the company plans to buy a new paint system that will allow Toro to increase production capacity of existing commercial equipment lines in Tomah.
The plant manufactures commercial equipment for golf courses, sports field and grounds and other landscape industries.
Toro is a global company founded in 1914 that operates and sells equipment in more than 125 countries. Its commercial equipment is used from Wimbledon in London to Real Madrid’s pitch in Spain to St. Andrews Links in Scotland.
The WEDC has authorized up to $350,000 in state income-tax credits during the next four years. The actual amount Toro will receive is contingent upon its capital investment and the number of jobs created.
“Companies have a choice when they are looking to expand, and we’re pleased The Toro Co. has chosen to make this investment right here in Wisconsin.” Gov. Scott Walker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.