Total police officers, academy graduates in Wisconsin at 10-year low

Solar was critical of anti-police sentiment that exploded last year, saying “that’s only going to hurt the people that need the police the most, and nobody sees this.”

“The people who need the police the most, who have no other options for their own personal safety and the safety of their children, are poor people in urban areas,” he said. “And generally speaking, those are people of color. Those are the ones who are being hurt by all this anti-cop stuff.”

Yet police remain very popular in Wisconsin. In the Marquette Poll in August of state residents, cops were viewed favorably by 76% of respondents and unfavorably by only 13%.

In an attempt to reduce violence in the community and from police, to improve community policing and to reduce stress on police, departments in Wisconsin and beyond are trying new things.

The city of Madison recently launched a team of “Alternative Emergency Responders” consisting of paramedics and crisis workers to answer mental health emergencies. Madison Police receive about 7,000 mental health calls per year, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a press release announcing the team in March.