People in the La Crosse are invited Wednesday to bring their children to the fourth annual Touch-A-Truck Public Works Open House to get familiar with city equipment.
The city of La Crosse will celebrate National Public Works Week 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a free event at the Municipal Service Center on Isle La Plume, 2000 Marco Drive, La Crosse.
The event, which will go on rain or shine, will include vehicle demonstrations, games, tours and information booths that will give people a look at what goes on behind the scenes when the city provides services such as street and utility repairs.
For more information, call 608-789-7340 ext. 5.
