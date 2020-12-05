Tour de France winner Greg LeMond awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Tour de France winner Greg LeMond was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal Friday, becoming the first cyclist to receive the honor.

The U.S. House of Representatives in September 2019 passed a bipartisan bill to award LeMond, the sole American to win the prestigious Tour de France, the Gold Medal. It is considered “the highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.”

Bill H.R. 3589 was introduced by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California, after he contacted Daniel de Vise, author of “The Comeback: Greg LeMond, the True King of American Cycling, and a Legendary Tour de France.”

The in-depth biography, profiled in the Tribune in 2018, chronicles LeMond’s career and personal highs and lows, and touches on the cyclist’s charitable rides in La Crescent. LeMond’s wife, Kathy, hails from La Crosse.

"I wrote 'The Comeback' because I thought Greg LeMond deserved to be a lot more famous. I felt his razor-thin victory at the 1989 Tour de France was the greatest comeback in American sports," de Vise told the Tribune Saturday. "I'm so glad the book reached Congressman Thompson, who made it his mission over the last two years to see that Greg finally reaped that recognition. Mike Thompson did all the work. All I did was plant the seed."