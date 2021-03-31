Tour showcases Innovation at La Crosse County Landfill

By diverting materials from the landfill that can be reused or recycled, these programs save valuable space within the landfill.

It is not just items dropped off that find reuse. Byproducts of landfilling can be converted into energy. In 2011, the Solid Waste Department partnered with Gundersen’s Envision team to build a 1.8-mile pipeline from the landfill to the Gundersen’s Onalaska Clinic. The pipeline transports methane gas, collected from the landfill, that’s used for heating, cooling, and energy production at the clinic.

The Department’s oldest partnership is with Xcel Energy. Around 75,000 tons of residential waste are diverted annually from the landfill to Xcel’s French Island Facility. Here the waste is processed into fuel to create energy that powers around 10,000 local homes. Without this vital partnership, the landfill’s lifespan would be reduced by as much as 40% according to Jackie Davis, the department’s Operations Technician.

“A defining value of this facility is being good environmental stewards,” says Davis. “We want this area to be good now, we want it to be good 10 years from now, we want it to be good 100 years from now for future generations.”