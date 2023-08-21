The La Crosse County Highway Department will host a meeting from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 to discuss proposed improvements for Highway M over Russlan Coulee Creek in the town of Barre at Barre Town Hall.

A presentation will be delivered at 4 p.m. followed by questions and discussion. Forms will be available for written comments. Design staff will be present to answer questions about the project and its impacts.

The project involves improvements to the roadway and a bridge at the crossing of Russlan Coulee Creek one mile east of Highway YY.

During construction, the road will be open to traffic on a temporary bypass north of the existing bridge. Construction is anticipated to take three months during 2025. The earliest construction could begin is May 15 due to in-stream work restrictions.

The historic Miller Homestead is located in the northwest quadrant of the Russlan Coulee Creek project. The property is potentially eligible for inclusion as a property in the National Register of Historic Places. Other properties of historic interest along the project include Old St. John’s and Free Thinkers cemetery.

Citizens are encouraged to submit questions by Oct. 3 to Joe Langeberg at the highway department at JLangeberg@lacrossecounty.org or Dan Sydow with Ayres Associates at SydowD@AyresAssociates.com.