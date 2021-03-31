Town of Campbell candidate Q&A: Chair

The Tribune sent questions to Town of Campbell board candidates last week. Here are answers from the candidates for town chair.
Joshua Johnson
Age: 26
Education: Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Occupation: Instrumentation & control specialist
Why do you want to serve on the Campbell Town Board, and when did you decide to run?
I was raised on French Island and with the exception of living in Madison while in college I have lived in the town of Campbell my whole life. Since my first year of high school I have always had an interest in local politics and current events. After completing my degree at the University of Wisconsin I moved back to French Island where I took a job with Xcel Energy. That position has given me the opportunity to lead capital engineering projects, work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and understand the regulatory process by which public utilities operate.
Late in 2020 when the notice was posted to take out papers to run for the town board it was not only my desire, but I felt that it was my responsibility to give back to the community that raised me. I feel that the combination of my education, work experience, and problem solving skills make me the best choice to lead the town of Campbell through the current PFAS crisis. I also care deeply about the continued independence of the town of Campbell.
The town is currently facing a serious environmental and health-related crisis with the PFAS contamination. How would you remedy the situation, and what would you do to work with the city towards a solution if elected?
The health and safety of our residents is priority number one. My immediate focus will be continuing to provide all of our residents with access to clean drinking water while a long term, well thought out, solution is developed. I pledge to work with leaders on the local, state, and federal levels to find a solution that is in the best interest of the town of Campbell. I believe that our permanent solution must include supplying our residents with water that is not only below the recommended level of PFAS but free from it entirely. This solution is most likely going to involve water that is supplied from another municipality, but annexation by the municipality supplying the water cannot be considered an option for the town.
The party(s) responsible for this contamination must be held accountable for the damages caused as well as fund a solution. Potential funding to remedy PFAS contamination could come via the recent federal COVID-19 relief package from which the city of La Crosse is receiving roughly $22 million. This issue has greatly impacted the psyche of our residents who are victims of pollution that occurred through no fault of their own. They are now dealing with anxiety regarding their long term health, potential lower property values, and fears of annexation. This issue is something that Campbell residents are dealing with constantly and that cannot be forgotten by our leaders.
Aside from the PFAS pollution, what is the most pressing issue for the town of Campbell you’d like to address if elected?
The other pressing issue for a lot of our residents is keeping their homes independent from the city of La Crosse. The biggest appeal of the town of Campbell in my opinion is that each resident has the freedom to pursue their own way of life and our people respect and support each other. Keeping this individual identity is key to attracting and keeping long term residents.
The town’s current boundary agreement with the City of La Crosse expires 12/31/2024. The expiration of this agreement poses a threat to Campbell’s independence because it opens the door for annexations into the city of La Crosse to resume much like in the early 2000s. However, the expiration of this agreement also presents an opportunity for the town to incorporate. I plan to examine the town’s most recent incorporation attempt and begin developing a plan to give our next attempt the greatest chance of success. I believe that incorporating is the key to ensuring the town’s future and independence. While annexation and PFAS have dominated headlines, it is important that projects involving our roads, utilities, and parks are not neglected as we navigate this crisis.
Dennis Nelson
Age: 42
Occupation: Owner of two businesses
Why do you want to serve on the Campbell Town Board, and when did you decide to run?
I believe that I can help the town forward. I am a taxpayer of the town of Campbell. We have some issues.
The town is currently facing a serious environmental and health-related crisis with the PFAS contamination. How would you remedy the situation, and what would you do to work with the city towards a solution if elected?
The number one issue is our drinking water. Well, I do not believe that our town of Campbell taxpayers should pay for this water issue. My number one goal if I’m elected for town chairman is to make sure that all my residents of the town of Campbell have right drinking water in their homes.
Aside from the PFAS pollution, what is the most pressing issue for the town of Campbell you’d like to address if elected?
Number two is that we have a sewer agreement that needs to be fixed and save money on, and number three is boundary agreement is coming up so I would like to give my voice for the Campbell taxpayers. I served as a proud member of the Campbell Fire Department for 14-and-a-half years. The town of Campbell is a nice little town to live in to raise families.