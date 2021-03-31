Town of Campbell candidate Q&A: Chair

The town is currently facing a serious environmental and health-related crisis with the PFAS contamination. How would you remedy the situation, and what would you do to work with the city towards a solution if elected?

The health and safety of our residents is priority number one. My immediate focus will be continuing to provide all of our residents with access to clean drinking water while a long term, well thought out, solution is developed. I pledge to work with leaders on the local, state, and federal levels to find a solution that is in the best interest of the town of Campbell. I believe that our permanent solution must include supplying our residents with water that is not only below the recommended level of PFAS but free from it entirely. This solution is most likely going to involve water that is supplied from another municipality, but annexation by the municipality supplying the water cannot be considered an option for the town.