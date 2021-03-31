Town of Campbell candidate Q&A: Supervisor 3

The town is currently facing a serious environmental and health-related crisis with the PFAS contamination. How would you remedy the situation, and what would you do to work with the city towards a solution if elected?

First and foremost, we need to establish a relationship with the city of La Crosse for us to have any chance of a civil conversation going forward. Mayor Kabat repeatedly denied his involvement with the PFAS contamination issue even when presented with legitimately verified data, which cost us time we can never get back. As a community member with a currently contaminated well, his blatant disregard for our well-being is extremely disrespectful and his actions ultimately delayed the ability for Campbell residents to receive the help we deserve. Instead, we were left to fend for ourselves in the middle of a nationwide pandemic.

On March 25, the DNR issued an interim area-wide drinking water advisory for PFAS for the town of Campbell. While this is a positive step in the right direction, this sense of urgency from our local leaders should have been exhibited six months ago. It shouldn’t have taken an election for our leaders to be held accountable.