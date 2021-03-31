Town of Campbell candidate Q&A: Supervisor 3

The Tribune sent questions to town of Campbell board candidates last week. Here are answers from the Supervisor 3 candidates.
Ralph Thoren (incumbent)
Age: 50
Education: Worthington Community College, Army National Guard, Wisconsin State Certified Firefighter 1 and 2
Occupation: Fire Life Safety sales representative
Why do you want to serve on the Campbell Town Board, and when did you decide to run?
I am proud to be a 24-year resident of French Island raising my family here. I’ve served my town as an 11-year volunteer firefighter and 16-year Scouts BSA leader and volunteer. I want to continue serving on the town board because I believe this is an amazing place to live and I know that working together productively with other residents we can achieve tremendous goals.
My background gives me the ability to discuss and analyze issues to make better informed decisions on important matters. I like people and I especially like French Islanders. I want to represent my neighbors.
I decided to run for office about four-and-a-half years ago. I knew we could improve the professionalism and efficiency of how board members interact with our department heads, volunteer organizations, regional stakeholders and other residents. I had never held public office before, yet I knew this would be another way I could serve our community and residents. I am now running for my third term.
The town is currently facing a serious environmental and health-related crisis with the PFAS contamination. How would you remedy the situation, and what would you do to work with the city towards a solution if elected?
The first part of a remedy is communication. I am actively working together with our current board members to communicate and collaborate with the Common Council, county, state and federal authorities. We achieved our first goal of getting a safe drinking water alternative to residents this week. The DNR has agreed to expand testing which was our second goal.
The town board has surrounded itself with experts in this field to help navigate a remedy. We’ve identified at least three different approaches to bring safe drinking water to our town, some could be enacted in the next several months with proper funding. Funding could be jointly provided by a combination of county, state and federal resources, that’s what we are exploring now.
Aside from the PFAS pollution, what is the most pressing issue for the town of Campbell you’d like to address if elected?
I am the supervisor responsible for streets and roads. In the state of Wisconsin, the majority of roads are owned and maintained by towns, which have the least amount of revenue to invest in them. There is also a tax levy limitation which means increased revenue for road work is hard to come by.
I have completed a large multiyear road work project. I am focusing on the next which involves long-range fiscal planning, grant applications and collaboration with other town board members in the budget process.
Abby Siakpere
Age: 39
Education: I served 14 years in the Illinois Army National Guard, deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007. I was in charge of the Electronic Warfare section, responsible for the installation and maintenance of life-saving counter radio-controlled improvised explosive device equipment in convoys. In 2011, I was selected to become a Warrant Officer Helicopter Pilot stationed out of Midway Airport in Chicago. I achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2, but my Aviation career was cut short when I was medically discharged from the Army in 2017.
I worked at Fort McCoy Army Airfield in 2016-17 and have experience with PFAS contamination from the Department of Defense studies involving military installations conducted there. I have extensive background in both the electronic maintenance and Airport Operations fields, but my true passion lies with nature as I am currently a senior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse majoring in biology (plant and fungal concentration) with an environmental studies minor. With that, I had the incredible opportunity to study conservation and sustainability in Tanzania, Africa in the summer of 2019.
Occupation: Retired military, student
Why do you want to serve on the Campbell Town Board, and when did you decide to run?
I initially innocently wanted to run because I wanted a pothole fixed by my house. I knew the roads were in bad shape and I knew I wanted to get involved in local government. As time went on and I started digging into the history of the town, I uncovered decades of bullying, nepotism and “good ‘ol boy” clubs. I heard story after story of people on the board being notoriously unapproachable and inaccessible.
I heard of previous board members unexpectedly resigning because of difficult personalities. I read years of minutes littered with dysfunction, all of which have overshadowed other major town issues that required attention. At that point, I knew that things needed to change.
I want to serve on the Campbell Town Board because I have unique talents that would prove beneficial, given the current climate. I approach every situation with the same tenacity, dedication and hard work I had while I was in the military. I have a tough, no-nonsense attitude but I don’t expect respect from others—I earn it. In the military, I was trained to look for inconsistencies, pay attention to detail and problem solve. I was also trained to read and interpret government policy, manage difficult personalities and analyze large volumes of data. I am a sponge with information and I’m always seeking out ways to better myself and any organization of which I am a part.
The town is currently facing a serious environmental and health-related crisis with the PFAS contamination. How would you remedy the situation, and what would you do to work with the city towards a solution if elected?
First and foremost, we need to establish a relationship with the city of La Crosse for us to have any chance of a civil conversation going forward. Mayor Kabat repeatedly denied his involvement with the PFAS contamination issue even when presented with legitimately verified data, which cost us time we can never get back. As a community member with a currently contaminated well, his blatant disregard for our well-being is extremely disrespectful and his actions ultimately delayed the ability for Campbell residents to receive the help we deserve. Instead, we were left to fend for ourselves in the middle of a nationwide pandemic.
On March 25, the DNR issued an interim area-wide drinking water advisory for PFAS for the town of Campbell. While this is a positive step in the right direction, this sense of urgency from our local leaders should have been exhibited six months ago. It shouldn’t have taken an election for our leaders to be held accountable.
I’ve followed many debates involving the current mayoral candidates; they have both made it clear that PFAS remediation in the town of Campbell is a top priority. The key is establishing and maintaining the lines of communication between all responsible parties to ensure our goal is met. At the end of the day, the number one goal is that residents have access to a sustainable, safe and reliable water source.
Aside from the PFAS pollution, what is the most pressing issue for the town of Campbell you’d like to address if elected?
In this digital age, we must rely on all forms of communication to transmit and receive data. We have a large retirement community and not everyone has access to the information disseminated at Town Hall. During my campaign, I made sure to utilize all forms of media to get my message to people in the most efficient and effective way possible, while maximizing the resources I have available to me. I will always be transparent with my intentions and will hold those around me accountable for decisions that are made.
With that being said, I also expect those around me to hold me accountable. Being elected as an official representative of the community is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly. Every single person on this island has a voice that should be heard. No decision should be made without community involvement.
In the past, the position of board member was used as a position of power. It’s time to restore the title of board member as someone we know is the best fit for our community. We have the one of the best biology departments in the country (at UW-L) with state-of-the-art equipment at our fingertips. We have community members with various areas of government expertise and backgrounds that are willing to help, yet current leaders are reluctant to reach out. There is no reason for science decisions to be made without scientific resources within the community being consulted. I’m hoping I can serve as your scientific resource.