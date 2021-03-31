Town of Campbell candidate Q&A: Supervisor 4

We have loved raising our family on French Island for the last 12 years, and look forward to being contributing members to our Town for decades to come. What makes the town of Campbell so great is the people, the close knit community feeling that has existed for as long as most anyone can remember. Those that grew up on French Island, or have lived here for many years, know exactly what I’m talking about because I hear it from people all the time, past and present residents alike.

With the current boundary agreement coming to an end in the next couple years, maintaining the town of Campbell as a self-governing unit is the most pressing issue aside from the PFAS crisis. We would still cooperate with other units of government around Campbell to obtain the highest quality service for township residents in the most cost-effective manner possible; we would still maintain and build strong relationships with neighboring communities through participating in area community agreements, contracts, programs and discussion groups; we would still work to identify any areas of disagreement or concern and make a concerted effort to resolve the differences to the mutual benefit of the township and other entities — but we won’t lose our identity. We won’t lose that community feeling that has existed for so long on French Island, because I want our kids to be able to say they are proud to have grown up here like so many before them do today.