Town of Campbell candidate Q&A: Supervisor 4

The Tribune sent questions to town of Campbell board candidates last week. Here are answers from the Supervisor 4 candidates.
Jason Stratman (incumbent)
Age: 39
Education: Studied accounting at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Occupation: Client services manager at Charter Communications; Army combat veteran (honorably discharged)
Why do you want to serve on the Campbell Town Board, and when did you decide to run?
I want to serve on the Campbell Town Board because I want to be a part of making our town a better place. I have gathered the necessary skills to lead people and projects from the many leadership positions I’ve held in my professional corporate career, as well as eight years in the infantry in the Army National Guard, serving 13 months in Iraq in 2004-05. I have the grit to stand up for our residents and make sure our best interests are put first and foremost, as well as the people skills to work with others and make it a reality.
I started attending town board meetings a few years ago as a resident to learn how the process worked, knowing full well I would like to serve my community in the future. My wife and I moved to French Island in 2009, and we have raised our three children here (ages 7, 4, and 2). We will be building a new home this year with the intent of calling French Island home forever. I have a vested interest in the future direction of the town not just for my family but all of the town of Campbell residents. When the Supervisor 4 position became vacant in August 2020 and the board interviewed for a replacement member, I seized the opportunity to prove that I am the right person for the job, and look forward to continuing to do so in the next term and beyond.
The town is currently facing a serious environmental and health-related crisis with the PFAS contamination. How would you remedy the situation, and what would you do to work with the city towards a solution if elected?
As a town board the current PFAS contamination crisis has been at the top of our priority list since we were first made aware in October 2020. How to remedy the situation is not an easy question to answer, because even still to this point we don’t know the full scope and depth of the issue. It is a very detailed process that we need to work through to determine the safest solution for all residents in the end.
We have been working very closely with the Wisconsin DNR, as well as other experts in the field on both the scientific and legal sides of PFAS, to get a grasp on what our next steps should be. This will allow us to be able to intelligently decide how to move forward with a long term solution.
The steps that need to be taken today is to be sure that all residents on French Island have a source of safe water for their families in the short term, which the WI DNR area-wide drinking water health advisory released on 3/25 was a great step forward in making that a reality; we need to test every private well to determine the extent and scope of the PFAS contamination; and we need to collaborate with all necessary parties to find a safe, effective and permanent solution to provide safe drinking water to our residents to ensure the health and safety for all.
Aside from the PFAS pollution, what is the most pressing issue for the town of Campbell you’d like to address if elected?
We have loved raising our family on French Island for the last 12 years, and look forward to being contributing members to our Town for decades to come. What makes the town of Campbell so great is the people, the close knit community feeling that has existed for as long as most anyone can remember. Those that grew up on French Island, or have lived here for many years, know exactly what I’m talking about because I hear it from people all the time, past and present residents alike.
With the current boundary agreement coming to an end in the next couple years, maintaining the town of Campbell as a self-governing unit is the most pressing issue aside from the PFAS crisis. We would still cooperate with other units of government around Campbell to obtain the highest quality service for township residents in the most cost-effective manner possible; we would still maintain and build strong relationships with neighboring communities through participating in area community agreements, contracts, programs and discussion groups; we would still work to identify any areas of disagreement or concern and make a concerted effort to resolve the differences to the mutual benefit of the township and other entities — but we won’t lose our identity. We won’t lose that community feeling that has existed for so long on French Island, because I want our kids to be able to say they are proud to have grown up here like so many before them do today.
Dennis Nelson
Age: 42
Occupation: Owner of two businesses
Why do you want to serve on the Campbell Town Board, and when did you decide to run?
I believe that I can help the town forward. I am a taxpayer of the town of Campbell. We have some issues.
The town is currently facing a serious environmental and health-related crisis with the PFAS contamination. How would you remedy the situation, and what would you do to work with the city towards a solution if elected?
The number one issue is our drinking water. Well, I do not believe that our town of Campbell taxpayers should pay for this water issue. My number one goal if I’m elected for town chairman is to make sure that all my residents of the town of Campbell have right drinking water in their homes.
Aside from the PFAS pollution, what is the most pressing issue for the town of Campbell you’d like to address if elected?
Number two is that we have a sewer agreement that needs to be fixed and save money on, and number three is boundary agreement is coming up so I would like to give my voice for the Campbell taxpayers. I served as a proud member of the Campbell Fire Department for 14-and-a-half years. The town of Campbell is a nice little town to live in to raise families.