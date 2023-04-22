The town of Campbell is facilitating voluntary evacuations for residents in low-lying areas of French Island as flood waters rise.

Residents who choose to evacuate are asked to call the county 211 information hotline to report their address and learn about available resources. Those not residing in French Island are asked not to travel through the area as the additional traffic may disrupt emergency flood services to residents.

Bainbridge and Sperbeck streets are closed through the weekend as crews work to reduce the water level and roadblocks have been set up in affected neighborhoods.

More information can be found by calling 211 or visiting townofcampbellwi.gov.