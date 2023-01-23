 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town of Campbell seeks missing girl

The Town of Campbell Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

According to the department, Jayden Halvorson ran away from home around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. She is 15 years old, 5'6" and 125 pounds. She has a pierced eye brow, piercings in both nostrils and several small knuckle tattoos. Her most recent hair color is red, and she is believed to be wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black pants and winter boots.

Anyone who has seen Halvorson or knows her current location is asked to contact the Campbell Police Department at 608-783-1050.

An AMBER alert is used by law enforcement to notify the public about missing children who might have been abducted. An AMBER Alert is only used for the most serious child abduction cases, when authorities believe a child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. The goal of an AMBER Alert is to add millions of extra eyes and ears to help in the safe return of the child and apprehension of the abductor. Here’s how an AMBER alert is used in the recovery of missing children.
Jayden Halvorson

Halvorson

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

