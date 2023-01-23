Town of Campbell seeks missing girl

The Town of Campbell Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

According to the department, Jayden Halvorson ran away from home around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. She is 15 years old, 5'6" and 125 pounds. She has a pierced eye brow, piercings in both nostrils and several small knuckle tattoos. Her most recent hair color is red, and she is believed to be wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black pants and winter boots.