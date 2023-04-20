The town of Campbell is asking for volunteers to help fill sandbags from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday as the town prepares for the Mississippi River to continue rising to near major flood stage.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and an extra shovel and should sign in at the town office.

Town officials also are asking residents, particularly those with properties in low-lying areas, to plug floor drains in their basements with a sandbag.

"Our sanitary sewer system is designed to handle a limited amount of what the town produces on a high-volume day," the town said in a press release. "When water outside of the sealed sewer system is introduced due to the infiltration of flood waters, the system can no longer handle the volume of water/sewage that is pumped to La Crosse’s treatment facility. When this occurs, the pumps in our lift stations can no longer keep up and we are forced to pump the excess sewer to the street, storm water system and recreational waters."

Town maintenance crews are working to ensure lift stations remain operational, the release states.

