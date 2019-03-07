More than 26,000 firefighters and first responders nationwide rose to the Anthem Firefighter Challenge last year, but it was the brave men and women of Wisconsin who came out on top, raising a record $740,000 for the American Lung Association.
Fight for Air Climbs were held in 44 cities nationwide in 2018, raising $7.4 million for lung health research, public policy efforts and patient education. The Eagle Fire Department was Wisconsin's top fundraising team in 2018, contributing over $7,500, with the state as a whole raising nearly ten times that amount, the highest in the country.
"No other Fight for Air Climb in the nation has even broken $600,000," says Dona Wininsky, director of advocacy, grassroots and patient engagement for American Lung Association in Wisconsin.
This year, 41 teams from 10 Wisconsin counties will attempt to raise $750,000 on Saturday's 11th annual Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield Firefighter Challenge, in which participants will don between 50 to 75 pounds of gear — including helmet, mask, boots and air tank — before ascending all 47 floors and 1,034 steps of the U.S. Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee, the state's tallest tower. Members of the Town of Campbell and Shelby all volunteer fire departments will be among the nearly 3,000 climbers competing for both fastest time and most money raised. The Sheboygan Fire Department is the reigning champion, taking home the trophy in both 2017 and 2018, with Fitchburg Fire Department firefighter Ryan Kunde making the fastest individual time at 7 minutes, 27 seconds.
“It’s really quite something to see these first responders compete in full gear — it makes you realize the passion and drive in the heart of every first responder,” said Paul Nobile, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “The Firefighter Challenge is a special tradition here in Milwaukee and we’re incredibly proud to be a part of it.”
This will be the second year Town of Campbell firefighters Jodi Kaseno and Mel Engen make the climb, this year joined by Conner Knerzer and the Shelby Fire Department's Kerrie Salm. The American Lung Association reached out to Town of Campbell Fire Chief Nate Melby two years ago after reading his article on fighting cancer in the nation's volunteer fire service and invited his team to join the Firefighter Challenge. Melby's article details the increased cancer risks to firefighters due to exposure of carcinogens through inhaling of diesel exhaust, contamination or dermal absorption.
Kaseno says the team has raised over $1,000 for the Saturday event, and around 89 cents of every dollar will go towards research, education and advocacy work for individuals with lung cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lung diseases. Though not an easy climb — Kaseno clocked in at 26 minutes last year, with Engen finishing in 15 — the cause hits close to home.
"It's a tough job — I run half marathons, I work out most daily and it's the hardest race I've ever done. When it's over you're pretty hot and out of breath," says Kaseno. "But it's rewarding because lung cancer is the number one (cause of cancer deaths) and a real problem for firefighters, and it feels great to be helping out our brothers and sisters."
For more information on the Fight For Air Climb, visit https://action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=17481&pg=entry. The event will kick off at 6:30 a.m. at the U.S. Bank Center, 777 East Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.
