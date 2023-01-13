Town of Campbell to get $1.6M in federal funds for new water system

The town of Campbell was just one of many Wisconsin municipalities to receive money from the federal government’s 2023 spending bill.

The Omnibus Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2023 passed both the Senate and House of Representatives and was signed by the president on Dec. 23. The nearly $1.7 trillion appropriations bill averted a government shutdown and funds the federal government through Sept. 30, 2023.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, secured more than $8.3 million for Wisconsin communities to address PFAS contamination, as part of the $255 million worth of Wisconsin projects she fought for. The PFAS projects include remediation projects and new water systems in Wausau, Eau Claire and Peshtigo.

Campbell was allocated $1,666,000 to support a new municipal water system. But before it can build a new system, they must find a safe water source. Later this month, construction for a water test well will begin.

“We are very excited and very appreciative,” said Lee Donahue, a Campbell supervisor. “Every dollar will make a difference in the long run.”

Residents of Campbell have been drinking and using bottled water since over 500 private and public wells were found with high concentrations of PFAS -- a group of toxic “forever” chemicals that can result in adverse health effects in large concentrations.

Last May, Baldwin visited with town residents to discuss how she could be helpful.

“I’ve heard firsthand from the residents ... who have had to rely on bottled water for basic tasks most people don’t think twice about, like brushing their teeth or preparing food,” Baldwin said. “I am proud to have delivered direct federal support to tackle this issue head on, and will continue to work with the Town of Campbell until every resident can turn on their faucet and be sure their water is safe.”

Donahue said that the $1.6 million is not enough on its own to fund a water system. But the town has begun the process of applying for more federal dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law via the state's Department of Natural Resources.

“It's all pieces of the puzzle and every piece is building upon itself so that we can reach a point where we will have enough funding ... to pay for a system where everyone is going to have access to safe water,” Donahue said.

The federal money from both the budget bill and infrastructure law will come from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, so the project will need to comply with associated rules and regulations.

The town is in the process of constructing a test well that will drill down to the deeper aquifer to test the water source for PFAS contamination. The deep aquifer is separated with a bedrock layer from the shallow, contaminated aquifer.

Nelson Plumbing and Electrical, the company that was awarded the bid for the drilling and construction of the test well, will begin drilling at the end of this month. Donahue said it will take place between Jan. 23 and Jan. 30.

It will take one to two days for the drill to reach the bedrock that separates the two aquifers. Once it reaches the bedrock, core rock samples will be collected and tested by a member of the Wisconsin Geological Survey.

After that, it will take between three to seven days to drill through the bedrock to reach the deep aquifer. Water samples will be collected and pumping tests will be completed to insure the quality of the water.

If the water in the deeper aquifer is uncontaminated, then the town can use it as a water source.

Additionally, Campbell, in partnership with La Crosse County, the Wisconsin Geological Survey and the U.S Geological Survey, will survey the groundwater flow to mitigate future PFAS contaminations.

“As a town supervisor, I am very proud that being a small community like Campbell, that we have really become the peak of activity on PFAS research,” Donahue said. “That makes me very proud to be a part of the most scientific research that's taking place in the state of Wisconsin right now.”

