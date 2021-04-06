Town of Campbell: Two incumbents win, Johnson elected town chair

The Town of Campbell races were highlighted by debate. concerns over PFAS contaminating wells.
Town of Campbell final unofficial election results (1 of 1 precinct)
Joshua Johnson: 581 (60.02%)
Dennis Nelson: 382 (39.46%)
Ralph Thoren (i): 490 (51.69%)
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Abby Siakpere: 456 (48.10%)
Jason Stratman (i): 648 (68.14%).
Dennis Nelson: 300 (31.55%)
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Voting Day
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.