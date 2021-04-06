 Skip to main content
Town of Campbell: Two incumbents win, Johnson elected town chair
Town of Campbell: Two incumbents win, Johnson elected town chair

  • Updated
The Town of Campbell races were highlighted by debate. concerns over PFAS contaminating wells.

Town of Campbell final unofficial election results (1 of 1 precinct)

Town chair:

Joshua Johnson: 581 (60.02%)

Dennis Nelson:  382 (39.46%)

Write-ins: 5 

Supervisor 3:

Ralph Thoren (i): 490 (51.69%)

Abby Siakpere: 456 (48.10%)

Write-ins:2 

Supervisor 4:

Jason Stratman (i): 648 (68.14%).

Dennis Nelson: 300 (31.55%)

Write-ins: 3

