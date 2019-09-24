The Town of Shelby will fill the municipal administrator position at the end of October.
Christina Peterson, the current Houston, Minn., city administrator, will shift into the Shelby position across the Upper Mississippi part-time starting in late October to ease the transition between the two positions.
The position in Shelby has been open since May, with Jeff Brudos acting as the interim, when the town board decided not to renegotiate the previous administrator’s contract due to differences.
“We decided we wanted to go a different route,” said Shelby Chair Tim Candahl. Peterson’s background in engineering and her experience as a city administrator in Houston made her a desirable candidate for the position.
You have free articles remaining.
Candahl also said he hopes she’ll be able to push through FEMA claims that the town has worked on for nearly 12 months, since they repaired the damage from last year’s flooding.
The Town of Shelby is expecting close to $300,000 from the federal agency following repairs made to roads, ditches and a footbridge after the flood waters receded.
“She’s worked with FEMA enough that we’ll get our money back,” Candahl said. Claims were inadequately submitted previously, he said. “We’re having to go back now and redo a lot of that to get our payments. We should have received our money back in 2018.”
Candahl also hopes Peterson’s experience working with difference agencies and municipalities will help push boundary negotiations between the Shelby and the City of La Crosse, and that she’ll move a bicycle and pet trail project that the town has in the works.
“She’s worked with the DNR and land owners to develop many bike trails and walking trails in the municipality where she’s coming from,” Candahl said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.