Town of Shelby officials share plans for new water infrastructure

MADISON — In the first step of several water system improvements, state utility regulators approved construction of a new well that will initially serve about one-quarter of the residents of the town Shelby.
The estimated $1.75 million project includes drilling a new well in the Arbor Hills section of the town, on land the town owns along Briarwood Avenue, and rehabilitating the existing Arbor Hills well, which operates 24 hours a day.
A pilot well still needs to be drilled, but consultants with SEH Inc. project that the permanent well will be drilled this spring, with the well and wellhouse expected to be complete by fall.
Bids have not yet been let for the project, said town administrator Christina Peterson.
Steep topography divides the town into three isolated water pressure zones which can’t be connected without additional pumping facilities. Arbor Hills’ new well would add 250-gallons-per-minute capacity to the existing well’s 210-gallons-per-minute capacity, and should meet existing and future demands for water, Peterson said.
Within three years, the town’s 2018 Water System Master Plan calls for connecting the new well to the adjacent Wedgewood pressure zone to help provide additional capacity there. Eventually, Arbor Hills and Wedgewood will be connected to the east to accommodate new development, according to information provided by the town.
Skyline, the town’s third pressure zone, is more isolated, and there are no immediate plans to connect it to the town’s two other zones.
A 150,000-gallon water tower is slated for construction in Arbor Hills in five years, which is supposed to improve water volume for firefighting, energy efficiency and system reliability.
The Department of Natural Resources recommends a 1,000-gallon-per-minute capacity for firefighting purposes, but the town’s pressure zones are currently deficient in that regard, according to the construction application SEH filed with the Public Service Commission for the new well.
Several alternative to drilling a new well were considered, including increasing the capacity of Arbor Hills’ existing well, adding storage capacity to the system and even connecting to the city of La Crosse. However, all either weren’t feasible, in the case of increasing well capacity, or more expensive than a new well, according to the PSC order issued Thursday.
The town plans to finance the Arbor Hills improvements with a $1.75 million long-term, low-interest state loan, which has a $400,000 principal forgiveness clause. The remainder would be financed by customers through increased water rates, according to the PSC order.
PSC staff estimates that rates would need to increase by 97 percent to finance the state loan, but Peterson cautioned that those are only preliminary figures.
“They tend to overestimate sometimes,” she said.
The town is beginning a rate study that would produce a rate application, which Peterson said would be submitted to the PSC later this year.
The amount of increase will depend on the project’s actual cost, the rate of return the utility seeks on its infrastructure investment and other relevant factors, according to the PSC order.
The town’s water utility serves about 479 customers, which is about one-quarter of Shelby’s households. The remaining residents have private or shared wells. There is no current mandate for properties with private wells to connect to the system, which, in most cases it is not feasible due to the isolated location of the water systems, Peterson wrote in an emailed response.
The town’s Sanitary District No. 2 operates the water and sewer utilities and has increased quarterly sewer rates effective this month from $50 to $83. The new rates will be reflected in bills mailed at the end of March.
To minimize sewer bills, the town urges residents and business owners to connect sump pumps, rain gutters and drains to the storm sewers and not sanitary sewers.