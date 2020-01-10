Town of Shelby officials share plans for new water infrastructure

Skyline, the town’s third pressure zone, is more isolated, and there are no immediate plans to connect it to the town’s two other zones.

A 150,000-gallon water tower is slated for construction in Arbor Hills in five years, which is supposed to improve water volume for firefighting, energy efficiency and system reliability.

The Department of Natural Resources recommends a 1,000-gallon-per-minute capacity for firefighting purposes, but the town’s pressure zones are currently deficient in that regard, according to the construction application SEH filed with the Public Service Commission for the new well.

Several alternative to drilling a new well were considered, including increasing the capacity of Arbor Hills’ existing well, adding storage capacity to the system and even connecting to the city of La Crosse. However, all either weren’t feasible, in the case of increasing well capacity, or more expensive than a new well, according to the PSC order issued Thursday.

The town plans to finance the Arbor Hills improvements with a $1.75 million long-term, low-interest state loan, which has a $400,000 principal forgiveness clause. The remainder would be financed by customers through increased water rates, according to the PSC order.