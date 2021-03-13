Town of Shelby water rates to double in the next year

MADISON — Water rates for the town of Shelby Sanitary District #2 will double during the next year as the Public Service Commission Thursday authorized higher charges to finance infrastructure improvements.
Water bills will increase in two steps, with the first step to become effective next month, and the second step timed to the completion of two well projects expected in the first quarter of 2022, according to Town Administrator Christina Peterson.
Average quarterly residential water bills will increase from $72.95 to $81.91 next month, and to $147.98 in Step II. The combined steps equals a 103% increase over current bills, according to the PSC’s rate order.
The quarterly bill amount is based on using 14,000 gallons of water. An individual customer’s percentage increase may be higher or lower, depending on usage, the PSC cautions.
The district needed the revenue boost in Step 1 for ongoing expenses as expenditures have exceeded revenues in two of the past four year, although the overall deficit only amounted to $2,713, according to PSC calculations.
The district’s cash also isn’t that dire as total expenses include asset depreciation, which totaled nearly $32,000 last year, and is a non-cash item which the PSC requires utilities to account for.
The main driver of the district’s first comprehensive rate case since 2011 is the expense of a new well and repairs to a second well in the town’s Arbor Hills area.
Steep topography divides the town into three isolated water pressure zones which can’t be connected without additional pumping facilities. The new well and repairs to the existing well is expected to meet existing and future demands for water in the Arbor Hills pressure zone plus provide some supply to a second pressure zone when connected, according to the PSC.
The wells project had a troublesome start as construction bids exceeded the project’s initial $1.3 million cost estimate. The PSC approved the project but capped spending at $1.75 million. Then, the project hit a cost overrun of 43% to $2.49 million, which the PSC also approved. Consulting engineers, SEH, Inc. explained that the scope of the work to repair Well #1 grew as it needed new electrical work, a larger well house to store chemicals and replacing booster and turbine pumps.
The district financed the project with funding from the state Safe Drinking Water Loan Program which has a $400,000 principal forgiveness provision. It is closing on a second loan to cover the cost overrun, said Peterson.
Revenue from the two-step increase should boost the utility’s annual income from its current $204,539 to $410,987, according to PSC projections. After expenses of $300,827, the utility is estimated to earn a net income of $110,160 which is a 4.9 percent rate of return on the net value of its infrastructure investment.
The district provides water about 450 accounts and sewer services to 830. However, the PSC cautioned the district that its debt to earnings ratio was too high “to provide the degree of financial integrity that is required over the long-term.” It recommended bringing its debt down to a reasonable level as soon as practical.
Peterson said the town raised sewer rates in August and its water rates are within an acceptable range for water utilities.
She added that the district isn’t planning on any major capital improvements for at least two years.