Town of Shelby water rates to double in the next year

MADISON — Water rates for the town of Shelby Sanitary District #2 will double during the next year as the Public Service Commission Thursday authorized higher charges to finance infrastructure improvements.

Water bills will increase in two steps, with the first step to become effective next month, and the second step timed to the completion of two well projects expected in the first quarter of 2022, according to Town Administrator Christina Peterson.

Average quarterly residential water bills will increase from $72.95 to $81.91 next month, and to $147.98 in Step II. The combined steps equals a 103% increase over current bills, according to the PSC’s rate order.

The quarterly bill amount is based on using 14,000 gallons of water. An individual customer’s percentage increase may be higher or lower, depending on usage, the PSC cautions.

The district needed the revenue boost in Step 1 for ongoing expenses as expenditures have exceeded revenues in two of the past four year, although the overall deficit only amounted to $2,713, according to PSC calculations.

The district’s cash also isn’t that dire as total expenses include asset depreciation, which totaled nearly $32,000 last year, and is a non-cash item which the PSC requires utilities to account for.