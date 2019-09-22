The Toyota of La Crosse Cares charitable giving program in collaboration with Toyota Motor Sales has donated $7,500 to Grow La Crosse, a local nonprofit connecting children to healthy food and the natural environment.
The donation includes $5,000 in Toyota of La Crosse vehicle sales proceeds from the second financial quarter, plus $2,500 partial matching gift from Toyota Motor Sales.
More information about the Toyota of La Crosse Cares program can be found at toyotaoflacrosse.com.
