Toyota of La Crosse gives $10,000 to families impacted by recent flooding

Toyota of La Crosse is giving $10,000 to Onalaska families whose homes were damaged by recent flooding, the group announced on Monday.

Toyota employees came up with the idea when they saw one of their longtime customers, Chy Hang, on the news after record rainfall and damaging floods cause part of his home's foundation to cave in.

"Mr. Hang and his wife, Houa Xiong, have been Toyota of La Crosse customers for some time," said general manager Sean Green in a statement. "We're fortunate to be in a position to help these displaced families rebuild their homes and their neighborhood."

Toyota said that Hang's insurance is not expected to cover the $15,000 in damage his house sustained, and several of his neighbors near Well Street in Onalaska similarly experienced damage from the floods, including some that were condemned.

The group is donating $5,000 through its Toyota of La Crosse Cares charitable giving program, with matching dollars coming from Toyota Motor Sales' USA Donation Match program.