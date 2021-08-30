Toyota of La Crosse gives $10,000 to families impacted by recent flooding

Toyota of La Crosse is giving $10,000 to Onalaska families whose homes were damaged by recent flooding, the group announced on Monday.
Toyota employees came up with the idea when they saw one of their longtime customers, Chy Hang, on the news after record rainfall and damaging floods cause part of his home's foundation to cave in.
"Mr. Hang and his wife, Houa Xiong, have been Toyota of La Crosse customers for some time," said general manager Sean Green in a statement. "We're fortunate to be in a position to help these displaced families rebuild their homes and their neighborhood."
Toyota said that Hang's insurance is not expected to cover the $15,000 in damage his house sustained, and several of his neighbors near Well Street in Onalaska similarly experienced damage from the floods, including some that were condemned.
The group is donating $5,000 through its Toyota of La Crosse Cares charitable giving program, with matching dollars coming from Toyota Motor Sales' USA Donation Match program.
Local nonprofits Couleecap and Cia Siab, Inc. will administer the funds, part of which will directly go to the Hang family. The remaining will go into Cia Siab's Emergency Fund until it can be administered to other impacted Hmong families.
"The last two years have been especially difficult for members of the Hmoob refugee community, which was already experiencing high levels of poverty and other significant socioeconomic challenges before the pandemic, said Dr. Xong Xiong, the executive director of Cia Siab. "This donation comes at a time when many of our traditional fundraisers have been canceled or indefinitely postponed. We are grateful for the support."
"With Toyota's donation, not only are we able to help one family with flood damage, but we are able to partner with Cia Siab to serve many more families within the Hmong community," said Hetti Brown with Couleecap.
Toyota plans to present the nonprofits with the check for the donation on Wednesday morning.