Toyota of La Crosse will donate four bicycles Wednesday from its Borrow a Bike program to the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness for collaborative participants to use.
The dealership bought the two men’s and two women’s Giant bicycles from River Trail Cycles in Onalaska in the spring for Borrow a Bike, in which customers can use a bicycle for free and receive a token for a free scoop of ice cream at The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor & Confectionary while their vehicles are being serviced during warmer months.
Every fall, Toyota of La Crosse donates the bikes to an area nonprofit organization.
The collaborative is striving to end all homelessness in La Crosse.
“Toyota of La Crosse believes wholeheartedly that local businesses are an important source of support for the community,” said Sean Green, the dealership’s general manager. “Everyone deserves a safe place to call home and to have resources like bicycles to eliminate barriers to transportation.”
The collaborative will offer the bikes to clients next spring and summer, collaborative project manager Julie McDermid said.
